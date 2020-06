MATERO YOUTHS REJECT BILL 10.

Airing their views on Bill 10 this afternoon, Matero youths led by their youth Chair said they do not want Bill number 10. They have appealed to all well meaning Members of Parliament to vote against Bill 10 when it is tabled in Parliament.

Matero youths have since advised the Justice minister to take the evil bill to his house if he so wishes as the Zambian people have rejected it.