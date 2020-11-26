MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS SAY ECZ FANNING ANARCHY.

25/11/2020

Over fifty three (53) Mayors and council Chairpersons across the country have demanded that the Electoral Commission of Zambia must be transparent in the way voter’s cards are being issued countrywide.

The elected officials say in all their districts there are too many challenges that are infringing on the people’s rights to own voter’s cards.

Mumbwa District Council Chairperson Gracious Hamatala stated that the ECZ failure to ensure transparency in the current voters registration exercise is recipe for anarchy in the country.

He says as custodians of districts, mayors and council Chairpersons are aware of how people are being disenfranchised by the ECZ.

And his counterpart for Lukulu District Council Chairperson Kashina Muyambango stated that the Electoral body is deliberately abandoning registration centres even before the scheduled time.

Ms Muyambango charged that citizens are unhappy with this trend adding that this is discrimination of the highest order against citizens which will not be tolerated.

The 53 UPND Mayors and council Chairpersons were speaking in Lusaka this afternoon.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has been accused of deliberately failing to give voter’s cards in order to favour the PF administration an allegation the electoral body says is working round the correct.