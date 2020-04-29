PF DEMANDS FOR AN APOLOGY FROM TRIBAL YALUMA

The Patriotic Front in Mazabuka has demanded that the new tribalist in the block and Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma immediately retracts and apologises for his tribal sentiments against the people of the southern province.

Mazabuka district PF vice Secretary Faith Natala has told Byta FM radio in an interview that the remarks by Mr. Yaluma were divisive and very unfortunate and should be retracted forthwith with an apology.

Ms Natala said the fifty thousand people voted for the PF in the southern province during the 2016 general elections and wondered why a senior party official would sink so low as to insult the integrity of PF members in the province without whose vote Edgar Lungu would not have cunningly crawled his way to the Presidency.

She has since demanded that the tribal malole MP is immediately disciplined for bringing the name of the Party in disrepute as she disassociated the party from Yaluma’s tribal remarks.

The usually soft spoken tribalist whose bouncing back to parliament in 2021 is under serious threat both in Malole and within the party for being an absentee MP is one of those said to be working with the KBF faction with a view to knock out Edgar Lungu at the Party National convention.

