Stylish and youthful mayor of Lusaka’ Miles Sampa last night stormed Chez Ntemba in Kabulonga and closed it for contravening Covid-19 health guidelines.

In a video , the mayor enjoyed dancing to a song by Malawi’s finest Namadingo as he entered the club. The stylish mayor while in the club advised everyone not to be afraid of him and went to see management and instructed them to see the officers from the health department on Monday.

Another joint which was closed is Raiders Lounge at Arcades.

Sampa has in the past few weeks continued to spend sleepless nights checking on places in Lusaka if they are complying with presidential directives as the nation battles with the Covid-19.