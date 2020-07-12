By George Zulu

Lusaka City Council Mayor Miles Sampa has closed down Magodi Lodges along the great North road in the SOS residential area.

Mayor Sampa stormed Magodi where he found people drinking, dancing and not observing social distancing.

Sampa who was in the company of LCC officials said the lodge has been closed down for contravening COVID-19 guidelines.

He found the bar in full operation, hosting over 300 patrons drinking alchohol, smoking shisha, dancing, hugging and kissing.

Sampa ambushed the unsuspecting patrons around 22:58 hours.

