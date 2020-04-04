MUMBWA – 04/04/20

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mumbwa Central Member of Parliament Credo Nanjuwa has embarked on a three day distribution of sanitary and hygiene products of his constituency as part of preventive measures against coronavirus.

In an interview,Mr Nanjuwa said the distribution exercise which shall include sensitisation meetings with traditional leaders kicks off on Wednesday 8th April 2020.

He said it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that coronavirus is fought vigorously from all fronts failure to which we risk having a generation wiped out hence his resolve to participate in the sensitisation and distribution program which will cost him about K40,000.

“I feel duty bound as area member of parliament to contribute to the well-being of the people of mumbwa in the face of this deadly virus. The distribution program is targeted at all health facilities such as Mumbwa district Hospital, correctional facility,Central Police as well as the main market and bus station. The distribution team which shall include councilors and some party officials will also target the ten other health facilities dotted across the constituency.This is to ensure the safety of our people”,he said.

“I’m responding to the call by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to members of the public as well as corporate organisations to contribute towards this scourge.This is my personal contribution towards the fight against the disease and is ongoing until we rise above this problem as a people”,he added.

The Mumbwa Central lawmaker further said he has identified traditional leaders for sensitisation meetings as they are a cardinal entry point for community sensitisation owing to the authority they wield in communities.

Mr. Nanjuwa has since called on the people of Mumbwa to adhere to strict guidelines as provided by health authorities in order to avoid infection and spread of the disease which has killed more than 80,000 people while more than a million have been infected worldwide.

The consignment includes 100 cases of hygiene soaps, hand sanitizers and liquid soap all valued at more than K 40,000.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday flagged off a nationwide distribution of hygiene products with a call for a hygiene conscious citizenry.

Zambia currently has 37 positive cases with one death while two were discharged today after recovering from the virus.

