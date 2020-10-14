Muzo AKA Alphonso’s feud with his former record label “Alpha Entertainments” has been one of the never ending topics of discussion in Zambian music circles. The issue was re-ignited last month after the rapper sat down with Helen Phiri for an Interview.

In the Interview, Muzo AKA Alphonso narrated his side of the story which led to his departure from the record label. This raised dust on social media especially after the rapper revealed Alpha Entertainments was holding his album and prompted a “Release Muzo’s album Social media campaign“. The saga generated an official response from Alpha Entertainments and even a legal threat from the CEO “Macky 2“.

In yet another revelation Interview, Helen Phiri sat down with Muzo AKA Alphonso‘s former manager “Ligh P” who gave an insight about the entire situation. According to Ligh P, Alpha Entertainments breached the contract in a major way. The contracted required the label to release an album within 2 years but this couldn’t be honored. Another term in the Contract which was breached was the aspect of the label shooting and releasing music videos.

According to Ligh P, Muzo aka Alphonso‘s debut album was supposed to be released in August 2014 way before Chef 187‘s “Heart of a Lion“. However, Macky 2 got caught up with preparations for Big Brother Africa and hence the album suffered a delay. Ligh P also revealed the label started favoring Chef 187 to the point where both rappers couldn’t work together on their debut albums.

He further explained that contrary to the label’s claims, the album was never officially released and marketed as per contract. Watch Full Interview below!

