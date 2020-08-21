By Misheck Malichi cic private Reporter.

NORTH-WESTERN ~Mwinilunga.

MWINILUNGA RESIDENTS DECLARE WAR ON PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU FOR SELLING THEIR FARMS.

In the video below translated by CIC from Lunda version.

“We are shocked so much. You people who are going where he stays kindly ask him Mr Lungu without fear who sold him this land here our own land where he has brought other people to work here while us the owners suffers. Who? “

“We want to know who sold this land of ours to Lungu to come here and tell us that it was his or her land and he sold it to Lungu” if it’s the chief and the president who have felt that this land is theirs such that cadres are all over demarcating plots everywhere to the point where we have nowhere to cultivate from, we have children, am speaking today and now that without fear of any kind and this is our declaration ourselves, kids of every age and everyone we have vowed to go there and let the state come and kill all of us there”

As the crowd claps in cheering.

Song : Fulumende inasweji ukombi(Lunda)

(Government is full of stealing too much: English)

°Government is stealing too much we are saddened and 2021 women here we will not vote this government of thieves° X3

This is a situation in Mwinilunga’s Kasenseli area of Gold rush where PF cadres have ravaged in all manners and taken over the entire area and plots being sold out affecting fields of peasant farmers. Villagers are upset and have vowed to die for their land.

Reporting for CIC in Kasenseli Mwinilunga District it’s Misheck Malichi.

