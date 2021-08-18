President Lungu has said that the ruling Patriotic Front will not petition the just-ended presidential elections despite pressure from his close allies.
Speaking when he attended the burial of former Patriotic Front (PF) Northwestern Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo today, who was murdered during the elections. President Lungu said that petitioning the Thursday election results will bring tension in the country and this must be avoided.
President Lungu said that the tension which happened in 2016 was too much which must be avoided.
The Head of State said that he has been under pressure from close allies to petition but he personally refused to petition in order for peace to prevail and that he did not want the tension that happened in 2016 to repeat itself this year.
“At the end of the day the tension that we experienced in 2016 we are going to feel it and at the end of 14 days there will be a lot of damage that will be done to Zambians,” he said.
President Lungu said that those who want to petition the Parliamentary results can do so but it is not necessary at the Presidential level
There was nothing to petition, this was a clear voice from the people of Zambia nationally, if you petitioned it was going to be a petition against the Zambian people who had endorsed the change they badly wanted, another Five years of PF rule was going to be the end of Zambia as a peaceful country or even as a country. there was no order in PF and every one was doing as they pleased, that is why we changed government. SO YOU ARE RIGHT, PARTITIONING WAS GOING TO BE AN EFFORT IN FUTILITY EVEN the CON COURT WAS THIS TIME AROUND GOING TO GIVE A PEOPLES VERDICT.
How can you petition when you lost by one million votes. You can only petition if the difference is small and you hope the court grants you a re run whereby you can catch up now in this case if there is a re run you can even lose by 2 million. You are just being realistic.
You are very wise Your Excellency.
You are done and dusted!
You failed badly! 60% to HH.
So Kongo is very important life? How about others? Who have died of gassing, you never opened your mouth. You are an evil man. Go in peace, but the law will follow you. You and your daughter.
What a weak President exploited by followers. Those that were asking ECL to petition the results were doing so for their selfish motives and we know who they are. They should never again in the history of Zambia have a privileged position to enrich themselves from taxpayers money.
Only an idiot can buy into this nonsense…
Lungu wants to put the blame on others so he looks clean. Who wrote that letter if I may ask. This guy is a coward, a foolish lawyer. He really wanted to push people like Edify Hamukale but he refused. Supposed party agents refused to give that evidence so it was already game over anyway.
Lungu was and is an arrogant person. Look at how he reacted when he introduced Luo as his RM.
In short Lungu was the God of pf, he never received advice and no one dared to advise him
Why are they running away from Zambia before HH even takes office? They know what they have done. And during the transition, Lungu is facilitating their escape from Zambia, probably with diplomatic passports.
Washing your dirty linen in public!!! What a leader… despising his colleagues as the bad ones who wanted to pressure him to petition the presidential elections.