LUBINDA SAYS THE CONCOURT IS UNFAIR TO ORDER HIM TO PAY IN 30 DAYS
By Rick Nchito
Given Lubinda says he wants to ask the ConCourt to extend the period in which he can pay back the K60,000 he got after dissolution of Parliament in 2016.
Lubinda says 30 days is too short for him adding that he can’t afford to raise that money within 30 days.
Mr Lubinda STOP pretending, you have too much to fail to pay back. All you need is a month’s salary and a bit of some allowance. Stop annoying people.
Lungu should pay. He seems to be able to find money for campaign nonsense, let him pay back MPs as he was the one who suggested they stay working.
Another not clever lawyer. He should have known that payment he was getting was illegal. This is the problem of following a blind man. The entire cabinet is falling into a ditch. Or should we say we have a leadership of not clever people.
We should not forget that the reasons for illegally keeping Ministers working was to advantage ECL and PF during the 2016 elections. Therefore, ECL and PF won the 2016 elections using illegal means of keeping Ministers working when parliament was dissolved. What reparation can we expect from PF and ECL on this illegal means of winning elections? The repayment of illegal money alone doesn’t do justice to those who lost elections in 2016!!
YOU CAN KNOW THEM NOW AS TO WHY THEY DID NOT WANT BILL 10 TO BE DROPPED. THIS IS ONE OF THE REASON CONTAINED IN THE BILL TEN. IF THEY CAN NOT COMPLY TO LAW INFORCEMENT, WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY ARE? SOON THEY WILL BRING IN AN INJUCTION SAYING THEY HAVE APPEALED TO THE HIGH COURT AND YET THEY WERE TOLD TO PAY YEARS BACK.
If your children are studying and living abroad just shows how much money you have or unless it s the Zambian government paying. Pay Mr bill 10
False humility from Given Lubinda. Let there be a by-election somewhere and it will rain in millions of kwacha.
Just pay back the money, sir….? You have too little to loose compared to the many suffering Zambians, you all knew that what you were doing was wrong but still you went ahead and received those payments.Stop being selfish honourable, think of the poor medical condition, poor economy and the employment deficit the we the poor people are exposed to.Zambia is beyond politics.retirees are still waiting for there monies thus that money you are holding to can manage to sort some of these problems.this is the time for you to show leadership and it all starts with you being selfless.pay back our money and stop pointing fingers at innocent people over privatisation like you are doing to HH. You guys have been exposed.pay back failure to which people will label you corrupt.