LUBINDA SAYS THE CONCOURT IS UNFAIR TO ORDER HIM TO PAY IN 30 DAYS

By Rick Nchito

Given Lubinda says he wants to ask the ConCourt to extend the period in which he can pay back the K60,000 he got after dissolution of Parliament in 2016.

Lubinda says 30 days is too short for him adding that he can’t afford to raise that money within 30 days.