FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI SAYS UPND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA DOES NOT QUALIFY TO BE THE LEADER OF ZAMBIA
Speaking this morning on CHETE 89.9FM Nakonde, Mrs Nawakwi accused Mr Hichilema of “amassing wealth from properties of deceased people hence making him unsuitable to be president”

LATEST NEWS

Load more

3 COMMENTS

  3. Is this unrepentant idiot not commenting on matters before the courts? I hope that the lawyers representing HH will take interest and do the right thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here