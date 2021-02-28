For Immediate Release

NDC STILL PART OF THE UPND ALLIANCE, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S PRONOUNCEMENTS ILLEGAL – AKAFUMBA

Lusaka 28th February 2021

This morning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a press briefing in Lusaka at Four Pillars lodge.

Speaking during the presser NDC acting President Rikki Joseph Akafumba said is tomorrow the 01:03:21 expected to map the way forward following former NDC Interim President Chishimba Kambwili standoff over the alliance affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC President Akafumba said that Dr Kambwili stand to be a loser in the equation because here is no where in the party constitution where is name is written as party President.

He said as things stands now the party Secretary general has more power than other member of the party.

He said not even the President of the party has power to convene the meeting and discipline erring members.

Akafumba said he has no doubt in his mind that Dr Kambwili risk falling in the trap of former Secretary General Mweenye Musenge who found himself when he behaved the same way Dr Kambwili is behaving.

He said following an illegal meeting Dr Kambwili held yesterday where he purported to have issued a suspension of some senior party officials including the secretary general, Akafumba said he received call from Dr Kambwili prio to today’s presser and the two agreed to meet tomorrow.

The two will discuss issues of mutual interest regarding the party affairs which remained unresolved.

He said as a personal lawyer for Kambwili, he has no issues with him but because it is no more a client lawyer relationship.

He said the standoff only came in when the issue of an alliance which has been resolved 99.9% but Dr Kambwili want to spoil the already baked cake.

Akafumba said a central committee meeting cannot be called without the Secretary General, National Chairperson and Vice President.

What constitute a central committee is well designed in the constitution.

It is illegal for the President to assemble the people and make pronouncements.

He said a notice was issued for the central committee where Kambwili was proposed to be entry committee.

The notice was denounced for want of legitimacy.

The person who issues notices for the party is the Secretary General and not the President.

Akafumba further said concerning the NDC court matter that the registration of the party was won but the issue of de-registration is still in court.

The constitution was not submitted on account of the matter which was in court.

The state is fighting the NDC in court and want it de-registered.

Concerning the Alliance at one time UPND President Hakahinde Hichilema spoke to Kambwili in the presence of the Vice President to discuss issues of the alliance twice but could not conclude on account of not having been consulted the central committee.

He suggested the issue of the Governing council which was to have equal members of the alliance partners, election commission was to look at the elections.

Refused to the allegation that Kambwili wanted to contest on NDC despite having accepted being a running mate in the UPND party.

He wondered why Kambwili wanted to make an opposition within the government.

He said the decision making body of the UPND alliance was to be the national governing council which has equal members.

The purpose of the alliance was to unite the country and the route which Kambwili was to take would not help achieve this object of the alliance.

He said the problem which the alliance was to get into with the proposal made by Kambwili was to go the Malawi way where the people in government are opposition each other.

He wondered where Kambwili was getting the idea of the NDC being swallowed by the UPND.

He said the NDC has refused to accept going the Kambwili way because the people who want to change the government who have suffered will not accept it.

He denied ever been bought by President Hakahinde Hichilema and call it an insult to be called traitors because they have own minds.

He advised the NDC that intend to contest the coming election to make application to the SG for consideration.

Akafumba has since clarified that MPs under NDC will make the contribution and the contributions will go to NDC and not to UPND.

