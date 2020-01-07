This is the Chipata Level 1 Hospital. It was built by Chinese crooks just last year at very huge cost. Now it is leaking everywhere and water creeping in from the veranda, windows and everywhere.
We told you that Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya is just stealing money in these projects. Obviously no one will be made accountable for this plunder.
How can a government building constructed just last year be such a disaster. Chitalu Chilufya and Jean Kapata were personally supervising this project. -ZWD
ONE THING THAT IS CERTAIN FROM THIS SCENARIO IS THAT THERE WILL BE TOTAL SILENCE FROM THE PILOT, BECAUSE HE BELIVES IN FLYING TO THE WRONG DESTINATIONS, BUT THE OTHER THING THAT WILL COME OUT IS THAT THOSE THAT OPERATE FROM THIS HOSPITAL WHO ARE TRYING TO HIGHLIGHT THE PROBLEM WILL BE INTIMIDATED, BECAUSE THE PILOT DOES NOT WANT TO BE TOLD THE TRUTH OR TO BE GIVEN A COMPASS, HE BELIVES IN GUESSWORK. WHICH LEADS TO HITTING AND MISSING BUT MOSTLY MISSING, I HOPE HIS RETREAT GOES ON FOREVER AND EVER AMEN.