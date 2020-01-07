This is the Chipata Level 1 Hospital. It was built by Chinese crooks just last year at very huge cost. Now it is leaking everywhere and water creeping in from the veranda, windows and everywhere.

We told you that Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya is just stealing money in these projects. Obviously no one will be made accountable for this plunder.

How can a government building constructed just last year be such a disaster. Chitalu Chilufya and Jean Kapata were personally supervising this project. -ZWD