Justice Minister Given Lubinda has vowed that no grouping of individuals will curtail the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 both in and outside Parliament.
Mr Lubinda says the debate in Parliament will continue once sittings resume adding that only the house has the power to stop the process.
He says the adjournment of Parliament should not be misconstrued to curtailing the debate on Bill 10 whose intentions are well meant for the Zambians.
Addressing journalists at a briefing today,Mr Lubinda has since advised his fellow Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament to take advantage of this period when Parliament in recess to continue sensitising the electorate on the importance of Bill 10.
And Mr Lubinda has also condemned the attack on the disabled by the UPND when they went to present a petition at party Presidents residence on the need for UPND MPs to support the Bill.
