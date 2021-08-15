1 COMMENT

  1. I know there is fear among Zambians that when cadres are removed from Bus Stations and Markets the crime rate will increase. However this country should make progress and should not allow any compromises with thieves and plunderers. We should all agree that it will be painful to heal the harm that PF has done to this country and the economy. I also know that when brown enveloped are removed from PF cadres and some pastors the economy will be able to make investment and create sustainable jobs.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here