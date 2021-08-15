Home politics PF VIDEO: “No more cadres in bus stations and markets !” – UPND... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: “No more cadres in bus stations and markets !” – UPND youths August 16, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT I know there is fear among Zambians that when cadres are removed from Bus Stations and Markets the crime rate will increase. However this country should make progress and should not allow any compromises with thieves and plunderers. We should all agree that it will be painful to heal the harm that PF has done to this country and the economy. I also know that when brown enveloped are removed from PF cadres and some pastors the economy will be able to make investment and create sustainable jobs. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
