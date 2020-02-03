“NO ONE WILL DIE BECAUSE OF SEER ZERO” DECLARES APOSTLE SUNDAY SINYANGWE

“Whichever musician or politician collected soap or candle from seer1 was because he disguised himself as a true prophet of God and not a Sangoma, that is why we are standing in the gap for them”

“Truth can not come out in the mouth of a self confessed witch”

“His witchcraft expires now” Declares the Apostle