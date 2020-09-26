A Woman bringing fellow women down

A lady by the name of Norah Moyo was first known for her “fashion police video” in which she was reviewing the dressing of people at the recent Lusaka July.

In her recent video, she throws shade at Mwizukanji over her recent relationship break up with Yo Maps and calls her a Satanist and thief. She also reveals that Mwizukanji wasn’t married alleging that she had the kids in high school.

She further told single ladies with children to always mention their kids on the first date with a man.