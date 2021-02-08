THE WAR WITHIN PF.

EPISODE 4.

NOW PF SOLDIERS LOYAL TO DR CHITALU CHILUFYA JOIN FORCES WITH THOSE SOLDIERS OF HON KAMPYONGO IN INTERCITY ALL AIM FOR INNOCENT KALIMANSHI.

In this video. Innocent Kalimanshi has just been put on high note threat from Luapula Province.

A lieutenant here rubbishes Lusaka soldiers for failing to sort Innocent Kalimanshi. He warns Kalimanshi never to drag his boss Dr Chitalu Chilufya the former Health Minister.

He goes on to say as Luapula they will not seat and watch idle while their boss is being dragged into madness by Innocent Kalimanshi. He goes on to say Kalimanshi must visit Luapula and see for himself what they will do.

But CIC has been notified that Amelicans will respond decisively this evening to both Lusaka and Luapula barracks. In a long awaited response from the National commander all eyes on Innocent Kalimanshi this evening as he has remained mute from the time they started firing shots at his barracks.

Standby this evening as Episode 5 takes the tension within PF youths to another level.