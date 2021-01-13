A video of a man crying and yelling in a North Carolina airport after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask over his nose and mouth amid the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral.

“This is what they do to us,” the man can be heard saying in the video that was originally shared on TikTok, adding that “they want to f—–g ruin my life.”

“Homeboy had a full toddler level meltdown (because) he was told to wear a mask,” the caption of the video shared on TikTok said. It was posted by a TikTok user under the name heartlessbeech.

The video was taken on Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. It has garnered over 445,000 views on TikTok and over 70,000 likes.

American Airlines confirmed to The Hill that the incident occurred at the North Carolina airport and that the man was asked to deplane because he refused to comply with the airline’s policy requiring face masks.

The man will be added to an “internal refuse list” for the airline, pending an investigation.

American Airlines requires passengers to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth.