GENERAL EDUCATION MINISTER DAVID MABUMBA IN LIVE WHATSAPP VIDEO CALL SCANDAL WITH GIRLFRIEND.

By George Lemba

Disturbing videos have been received at our Head office here in Washington DC showing a Minister of General Education David Mabumba fondling himself while on live WhatsApp video with his girlfriend in Zambia.

Mabumba is currently in quarantine but can be seen tormenting his circumcised front.

Other than high levels of corruption and intolerance, the 2021 PF losing administration is full of p0rn0 producers.

Minister of Chiefs Lawrence Sichalwe also pulled a hat trick recently but he has never been arrested by Police.

Now Koswe wonders if fondling live on a WhatsApp call by a Minister of General Education to a girlfriend is part of the pupils syllabus. – Koswe