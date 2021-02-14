UPND HOLDS ELECTIVE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

By Chileshe Mwango

Members of the opposition UPND are gathering in various parts of the country for the party’s elective general assembly being held virtually in accordance with the public health guidelines.

And in his address to the over 3 million delegates, party president Hakainde Hichilema has assured members and the electorate that the opposition party will take part in the august general elections despite a ploy by some opponents to remove him from the ballot paper.

Mr. Hichilema said 2021 is a year the electorate will vote for hope and the emancipation of their lives as the UPND’s goal is to raise their living standard as opposed to the current suffering citizens have been subjected to.

Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the opposition party brings to Zambia an agenda of reuniting the country, accusing the current regime of dividing the nation.

The elective general assembly being held under the theme “reuniting and rebuild Zambia” is expected to elect members of the national management committee and results are expected this afternoon.

PHOENIX NEWS