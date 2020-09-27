Press Release

Sunday 27th September 2020

OPPOSITION ALLIANCE HOLDS JOINT PRESSER

The Opposition alliance partners yesterday held a joint press briefing at the UPND secretariat HQ in Lusaka.

The presser was attended by members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members headed by NDC National Spokesperson Saboi Imboela, and the United Party For National Development (UPND) members.

The UPND, through honourable Gertrude Imenda, expressed concerned with what was happening in the country and said even singing the National Anthem did not make sense any more.

Hon. Imenda said that the people who sing victors in the struggle of independence when singing the national anthem are not victors but victims.

Hon. Imenda who called for a minute of silence to show solidarity for incarcerated UPND deputy SG Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, who is in prison after he was arrested during the by election in Lukashya, said it was a shame for the Patriotic Front party to claim victory in an election which was marred with corruption.

She said there was nothing to be proud about PF being free when the other people are in prison on fake allegations.

Hon. Imenda said that it would be good to change some words of the national anthem. ‘Instead of saying free men we stand, people should be saying freely we stand, because we are all not men,’ she said.

She has since called on the people to get united saying unity of purpose was the strength.

‘Once the people get united, the country will be liberators again from the hands of the PF that are holding Zambian as a country hostage, economically and politically,’ hon. Imenda said.

She said that among the issues that the people have with the PF is that they have began the rigging process for 2021 elections which is uncalled for in a democratic country.

She observed that the process of rigging began with the NDF where they came up with the bill 10.

She labeled Bill 10 poisonous because it seeks to change certain clauses to allow President Edgar Lungu to stand alone.

She said the PF want the Ministers to remain in office while the campaigns are in session.

She wondered how an ordinary person could campaign with the minister who was contesting for the same seat if the ministers would still be allowed to use state resources to campaign.

She said the PF had rigged the issuance of the NRCs which started in their strongholds where NRCs were issued even to foreigners.

She said one of the biggest problems that the people had against the PF was the decision to introduce the online Voter registration.

She feels this process will lead the PF to get rid of the voters for the opposition in their strongholds.

She advised the people to reject the plans for the PF to bring the online voter registration because it would assist the PF to rig the elections and she reminded them that Zambia does not belong to the PF.

She observed that the worst thing the PF wants to do, which the women should not allow, is the idea of wanting to arrest perceived opposition leaders.

She said the NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili has many cases which are all manufactured by the PF. ‘Dr Kambwili is always in court every week, the courts have become his second home and office. The PF is doing all this because they don’t want to see the NDC leader mobilising his political party and campaigning for the opposition alliance when ever we have by-elections and rallies. Similarly, the Movement for Multi Party Democracy party President, Dr. Nevers Mumba has been summoned to the police for questioning the way the election was conducted in Lukashya. We have received intel that the system wants to fix Dr Nevers Mumba by giving him tramped up charges when he reports to the police station this week. As the Alliance partners we want to assure Dr Mumba that we are with him in prayers,’ she said.

As for the UPND leader President Hakainde Hichilema, hon. Imenda said the UPND still recall how the PF caused his arrest on traffic offenses as though he was the one driving.

She said recently, the PF wanted to arrest HH over the sale of lower Zambezi, gassing issues and now on the issue of privatization.

She wondered why the government had sponsored people to call for the investigation of HH’s involvement in the privatization of assets in the past 25 years.

She also said in Monze, when President Lungu was booed, the police wanted to have HH arrested.

She said each time something happened in the country, the women and the youths were the worst hit victims of the PF mischief.

She commended the media for being strong and resilient because they were operating under hostile environment.

She urged the media to remain professional despite the hard times they found themselves in.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party spokesperson Saboi Imboela urged the people to emulate the UPND and NDC working relationship which led to the victory in Roan constituency by- election when the two parties voted Honourable Joseph Chishala as the NDC first Member of parliament.

Ms. Imboela said the idea of issuing National Registration Cards in phases was suspicious and urged the people to reject the idea.

She said when it was in the PF strongholds, everything went on very well. But when they moved to perceived opposition provinces, the system is already giving problems.

She said the phase one NRC Mobile Registration for the opposition is combined with the online voter registration and this is causing great suspicions.

She said the PF are not only doing violence on the streets, but that the trend has changed and are now following the victims in their homes.

She said it is not a good idea for the government to cause the arrest of opposition leaders in a democratic country.

She said the opposition cannot have the rallies because the PF is sending the police to chase them.

And NDC Lusaka provincial chairperson for women Affairs Madam Maureen Sense expressed gratitude that there is an alliance in place and the people are working and beginning to work together.

Madam Sense appealed to UPND leader President Hakainde Hichilema and his NDC counterpart Dr. Chishimba Kambwili to show the people that the alliance will work.

Madam Sense said the women want change and the people that help to change should be championed by Dr Kambwili and Hichilema.

She is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Hichilema and Dr Kambwili will make Zambia a better place for all the people to live.

She urged the women in all provinces to work hard and ensure that the people understand they are president makers.

She said the people under estimating the alliance would be doing it at their own peril.

Mrs. Sense said the alliance is real as it is exhibited by meeting women that gathered today at the UPND Secretariat to express their displeasure on the wrong things which the PF is doing to the people of Zambia.

Meanwhile, NDC Lusaka Provincial treasurer, Mary Mwape criticized the PF for failing to play fair in their dealings.

Mrs. Mwape said the PF have continued to meet during this period amidst COVID-19 but when the opposition are not being allowed to meet.

She said even in markets anyone who is found wearing red or orange are being chased and have had their shops not only closed but also demolished.

UPND Provincial chairperson in charge of administration Alice Muuka Chona disclosed that the women are not happy with the online voter registration.

Mrs. Muuka feels the people in provinces will not afford to register and if the system is allowed to proceed, it will prevent many from voting.

She said the online voter registration will seat on the right of the people in villages as they cannot afford to register to vote in the coming election.

She also disclosed that in places where NRCs are being given, the DCs are supervising the exercise.

She said the first priority is given to PF members while those who are not known to them are left out.

She urged the Electoral Commission Of Zambia (ECZ) to revert to the old system of registration to allow more people to register as voters in the coming election.

UPND Lusaka District Chairperson Regina Phiri wondered why all PF members are talking about arresting opposition leaders.

Mrs. Phiri is particularly not happy that even President Edgar Lungu was on hand to promote the message of division in the country.

She advised the President to remove the idea of wanting to arrest Mr. Hichilema and Dr. Kambwili or any other leaders in the opposition.

She regretted that each time the PF meets they discuss the idea of seeking offenses which will lead them to arrest the opposition leaders.

She warned that should the government dare arresting any of the leaders, the police will have to pass by the women in birth suits for both UPND and NDC.

Mrs. Phiri further advised Mumbi Phiri to stop talking about the UPND and NDC leaders. That she will face an equal reaction from the women if she does not stop.

She urged President Lungu to work on issues of national development than plotting to find faults in the opposition leaders.

She said this time around, the women will not sit by and watch the police, under the instructions from the PF, arrest the two opposition leaders.

Lusaka District Vice chairperson in charge of politics Christine Bwalya Chata recalled the suffering the women are going through in the country under the PF.

She said while women and children are the ones suffering, a handful of the PF are benefiting from the stolen national resource.

She said the majority of the people are failing to buy Mealie meal but those in PF are affording using stolen money.

She urged the people to be wary of the problem the PF is causing to the country.

Issued by: NDC Media Department party HQ