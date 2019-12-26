The owner of the mysterious 48 houses in Lusaka is the UPND Chairperson for Central Province, says PF Minister for Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya on Hot FM this morning.

But see response from the said UPND chairperson 👇

PRESS STATEMENT*

*26th December 2019*

*GIVE US THE 48 HOUSES WE SELL AND PAY RETIREES*

PF Minister for Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya this morning alleged that the owner of the mysterious 48 houses in Lusaka belong to the UPND Central Province Chairperson

I am the UPND Central Province Chairperson who has no idea on how those houses grew like mushrooms at the heart of the capital city.

Mr. Kafwaya is not the first one to make such insinuations that the mysterious houses belong to the UPND.

These allegations coming from a cabinet minister, with privileged information, should be taken very seriously.

Our plea now is please let the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) release those houses to us the UPND or me in particular so that we can sell and pay retirees who are camped outside cabinet office daily praying for their retirement benefits.

Some of those retirees are owed very little amounts of money and selling those houses at commercial value can go along way in dismantling the debt for our suffering citizens.

Alternatively, as UPND, we can use the proceeds from the sell of those houses towards payment for the AfDB loan where we have been placed under sanctions for failure to pay debt obligations.

We feel embarrassed to be placed along side troubled countries like Sudan which is declared a failed state.

Albert Chifita

UPND Central Province Chairperson