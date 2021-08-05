Home politics PF VIDEO: Pa ground ku chipinda (bedroom) politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Pa ground ku chipinda (bedroom) August 5, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS That young boy can make people to cry so touching.HH remember that boy and entire national. Reply WISE WORDS INDEED, COMING FROM A VERY YOUNG BOY. THE FUNNY THING IS THAT, THERE ARE STILL OLD FOLKS OUT THERE THAT CANT SEE ANY WRONG DOINGS BY THIS GOVERNMENT. I ALSO LIKE THE FACT THAT HE IS ABLE TO DIFFERENTIATE A BETWEEN A GOOD AND BAD LEADER. AT HIS AGE ONE CAN TELL THAT THIS BOY IS INTELLIGENT. ALL HE NEEDS IS A GOOD EDUCATION. HE IS EVEN SMARTER THAN BOTH KAMBWILI AND GBM COMBINED. THIS BOY NEEDS TO BE GIVEN A CHANCE TO ADDRESS AT ONE OF HH CAMPAIGNS #VOTE HH ON AUGUST 12 #A VOTE IN EXCHANGE FOR A FUTURE #DONT FIGHT PHYSICALLY BUT THROUGH THE BALLOT Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
