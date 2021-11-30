PF catches UPND napping, humiliates them with a walkout

The UPND’s teething problems which have gone past the traditional 100 days standard expected for most new governments.

The problems this afternoon surfaced in Parliament when W.K Nalumango, as the Vice President prefers to be called, presented a State House Estimates of Expenditure quoting the functions of the Head of state from the repealed 1996 Constitution instead of the 2016 Constitution.

Noticing the amateurish display, the PF assembled and put their media on standby, and, at just at the right time, leader of opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile rose on a point of order and exposed the amateurish gaffe querying on how they can base expenditure for their boss on an old non-existent Constitution.

Pants down and embarrassed, the UPND sought to save face by raising other points of orders but Mundubile had one more trick under his belt.

The two-term lawmaker, ordered all PF MPs to walkout and not participates in the UPND illegality leaving the members of the ruling party stuck in their sands of shame.

Later, the speaker suspended business for 20 minutes after which he gave chance to the UPND to go and put their house in order and return tomorrow.

