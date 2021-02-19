PF ARE THE ARCHITECTS OF MORAL DECAY IN ZAMBIA – NKOMBO.

Mazabuka, UPND Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has accused the PF of being the purveyors of moral decay in Zambia.

Debating the President’s State of the nation address in Parliament today, Gary Nkombo accused the PF of practicing hypocrisy by castigating levels of moral decay in the country and yet were at the forefront of committing mischiefs in the country.

“PF is responsible for the degradation of the values, the morals, the ethics of this country,” said Nkombo.

He accused the PF of inducing poverty in the country which as a result has stemmed the increase in moral decay in the country. He blamed the increase of child marriages to parents having no disposable income and therefore opting to marry off their under aged children.

He accused the PF of giving out ill-gotten money when the majority of Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty.

“How in the world can you have a country with leaders living, thriving on political gimmicks, dishing out money everywhere they go in the midst of poverty? We have seen members of parliament, one of them is a mover of this motion, MP for Chilanga distributing cash in the midst of poverty. We have seen them distributing cash when they are poor themselves”, he said.

He questioned how possible it was for some MPs to distribute cash when at the time of joining parliament they were poor. He wondered where the colossal amounts of money being distributed was coming from.

Nkombo vehemently accused President Lungu and Minister of Religion and National Guidance, of paying a blind eye to the vices being practiced by PF members.

“It is true that leaders of PF have been moving around naked, I have also that evidence. And the president, who was busy telling us about morals is quiet. The Minister of this guidance, whatever is called, is quiet. It’s called hypocrisy”, he stated.