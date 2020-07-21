PF CADRE APOLOGIZES FOR PREVENTING UPND CHOPPER FROM LANDING IN SHIWANG’ANDU DURING THE 2016 ELECTIONS

MARTIN Mulenga, one of the Patriotic Front Youths that led the infamous attack on the chopper in Shiwang’andu during the 2016 Presidential and General elections, says he regrets having being part of the mob that prevented chopper from landing.

Speaking at Matumbo village in Shiwang’andu yesterday, Mulenga, who is now UPND District Youth Chairman, said area Member of Parliament Steven Kampyongo has been a let down.

He says Kampyongo, who funded the operation to prevent the chopper from landing, has done nothing to improve infrastructure or people’s welfare in the constituency.

A chopper that was flew former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa and United Party for National Development chairman Mutale Nalumango to Serenje for campaigns was attacked and prevented from landing by a hired mob of unemployed youths armed pistols, stones and logs.

Mr Mulenga has since defected to the UPND were he is now District Youth Chairman.

Mr Mulenga says Kampyongo’s conduct has de- campaigned himself and the Patriotic Front.