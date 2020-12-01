LATEST NEWS

Load more

2 COMMENTS

  2. During our days it was criminal to insult in public. Why are these not being arrested? Are the Christians for Lungu happy to see our technologically savvy children listening to such unprintables? Where is the guidance minister when this evil is taking root? What we used to call criminals are now morphed into state-protected, homegrown terrorists! Maybe the senior PF leadership enjoys listening to insults because none has come out to discipline anyone.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here