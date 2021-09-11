Home politics PF VIDEO: PF cadre on the scrapping off of the Religious Ministry politicsPFUPND VIDEO: PF cadre on the scrapping off of the Religious Ministry September 11, 2021 9 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 9 COMMENTS What are you saying you no reason character? That same ministry of religious the only one we/thought knew supposedly Christian was the minister all the support staff, from ps to the most Junior were not Christian the only day they becomes Christian is on a burial of a relative, friend or a senior government officer. The only one that benefited is Joshua Banda and few friend/Christian for lungu. We don’t need it. Faith is in the heart, why should we be like the pharisees, my friend the Christianity is in the communities not in the ministries office. So make the community health, well fed and in return they ll go praise the living God. Not praising thieving president with his surrogates. We don’t want to cover our bibles with human skin we want to cover our poeple with God’s love, not on the street but true faith in action and doing. Reply Stupid christianity. Can we pse revive our historical beliefs instead of foreign religions Reply Name one thing that the ministry of religious affairs can be missed for. A ministry to just give Sumaili a position? We have churches priest bishops etc to stand up for moral rights. Only the catholic priests and bishops spoke up for the people of Zambia. None of the brown envelopes said a word except in praise of ECL Reply Good riddance. It was long overdue. Was just created to “sing and bless” corrupt pf and ECL missions. It achieved nothing, contributed nothing. We don’t miss it. Reply Pfools came to steal and to destroy anything in their way, including Christianity. What Lungu did, together with fake and stupid bishops and pastors, was to intentionally water down Christianity and pacify the nation to truth and Christian morals. Pfools are extremely dangerous to the national development and wellbeing. Keep an eye on all pfools, including those jumping ship (ka bwato). I don’t only mean watching the physical, but the foolish mindsets that pfools unleashed on the unsuspecting society, including churches. The evil gang was hand-in-glove with church leaders and some chiefs. Judge not, but PF was and is evil. This includes the surrogates, police, justice system, name them. There are no two ways of looking at this gang of thieves and robbers. Shameless human beings! Reply That was actually a ministry of entertainment. Reply Where were you the past 7 years…idiot! Reply What are the views of men of God such as Telesphone Mpundu and Bishop Imakando on this matter? I would rather listen to their advice than those unscrupulous Christians who were not concerned about poor governance of the PF regime. Reply Even Chiluba who declared Zambia as a Christian Nation never created a Ministry for Religious Affairs, Lungu was hoodwinking us and using this ministry to make it look like he’s a Christian while on the other side busy busy allowing all sorts of bad things to happen! The church doesn’t need to be associated with politics, else it gets compromised. Let it be independent! Then they will speak freely. PF had a bad things happening with Ministry in place, show us the relevance! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
What are you saying you no reason character? That same ministry of religious the only one we/thought knew supposedly Christian was the minister all the support staff, from ps to the most Junior were not Christian the only day they becomes Christian is on a burial of a relative, friend or a senior government officer. The only one that benefited is Joshua Banda and few friend/Christian for lungu. We don’t need it. Faith is in the heart, why should we be like the pharisees, my friend the Christianity is in the communities not in the ministries office. So make the community health, well fed and in return they ll go praise the living God. Not praising thieving president with his surrogates. We don’t want to cover our bibles with human skin we want to cover our poeple with God’s love, not on the street but true faith in action and doing.
Stupid christianity.
Can we pse revive our historical beliefs instead of foreign religions
Name one thing that the ministry of religious affairs can be missed for. A ministry to just give Sumaili a position? We have churches priest bishops etc to stand up for moral rights. Only the catholic priests and bishops spoke up for the people of Zambia. None of the brown envelopes said a word except in praise of ECL
Good riddance. It was long overdue. Was just created to “sing and bless” corrupt pf and ECL missions. It achieved nothing, contributed nothing. We don’t miss it.
Pfools came to steal and to destroy anything in their way, including Christianity. What Lungu did, together with fake and stupid bishops and pastors, was to intentionally water down Christianity and pacify the nation to truth and Christian morals. Pfools are extremely dangerous to the national development and wellbeing.
Keep an eye on all pfools, including those jumping ship (ka bwato). I don’t only mean watching the physical, but the foolish mindsets that pfools unleashed on the unsuspecting society, including churches. The evil gang was hand-in-glove with church leaders and some chiefs.
Judge not, but PF was and is evil. This includes the surrogates, police, justice system, name them. There are no two ways of looking at this gang of thieves and robbers. Shameless human beings!
That was actually a ministry of entertainment.
Where were you the past 7 years…idiot!
What are the views of men of God such as Telesphone Mpundu and Bishop Imakando on this matter? I would rather listen to their advice than those unscrupulous Christians who were not concerned about poor governance of the PF regime.
Even Chiluba who declared Zambia as a Christian Nation never created a Ministry for Religious Affairs, Lungu was hoodwinking us and using this ministry to make it look like he’s a Christian while on the other side busy busy allowing all sorts of bad things to happen! The church doesn’t need to be associated with politics, else it gets compromised. Let it be independent! Then they will speak freely. PF had a bad things happening with Ministry in place, show us the relevance!