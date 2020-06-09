Home politics PF VIDEO: PF cadre Richard Soko who was almost killed by other PF... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: PF cadre Richard Soko who was almost killed by other PF cadres on the Copperbelt cries for help June 9, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS VIDEO: SEER 1 SPEAKS OUT ON BFLOW zamobserver - June 9, 2020 0 Slap Dee, Chef 187, Macky 2, Dandy Crazy And Other Artists Met With PF... zamobserver - June 9, 2020 0 I Wasn’t Paid Anything – B Flow zamobserver - June 9, 2020 1 VIDEO: PF cadre Richard Soko who was almost killed by other PF cadres on... zamobserver - June 9, 2020 0 OSCAR CHAVULA WEIGHS IN ON THE B-FLOW SAGA zamobserver - June 9, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.