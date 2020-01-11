PF CADRE WHO IMPERSONATED RATSA CAUGHT ROBBING MOTORISTS.

A PF Cadre who is yet to be indentified was on Thursday Caught by alert Motorists while he was busy demanding foe money.

The man in question mounted his own Roadblock and made Motorists pay as Much as K300 to K600.

After he stopped a learned Motorist, he demanded to see his ID.

According to the motorist, the man had a bad English Grammer and wanted to confirm if indeed he was a RATSA employee and what he was doing all alone.

It was at this point when the suspected PF cadre knelt down and started begging the Motorist to just let him go.

Many motorists came on board and gave a PF cadres few punches before taking him to the Police Station.

According to the Video, this PF cadre regrets his actions and blames the harsh Economy by his Party Leadership.

