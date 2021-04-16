TOPSON KUNDA SHOT IN THE LEG IN MKUSHI

Topson Kunda aspiring MP for Mkushi North was short with a tranquilizer to numb his leg at his house in Mkushi. When he went to the Police in Mkushi the Police failed to help and him with his team travelled all night to Lusaka for treatment. The person that shot Mr Kunda in his leg has since run away leaving their vehicle at Mr Kunda’s house in Mkushi.

Topson Kunda has given PF a good run in Mkushi North during his Campaigns and Grassroot Mobilisation and PF are not happy with him and are so scared of Topson. Hence the reason they are now just after his life. WE REFUSE THIS BARBARIC BEHAVIOR, WHERE SHALL WE GO AS CITIZENS IF POLICE DON’T WANT TO HELP US?

Mr Kunda is in Lusaka receiving treatment. We pray and wish him a quick recovery. The party is looking after him

It is so sad that PF thugs in Police uniform are so desperate to get rid of UPND members. We would love the International Community and the General Public to know that under this PF regime things are turning sour because they are desperate for power.

