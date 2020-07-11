Home politics PF VIDEO: PF cadres attack mourners politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: PF cadres attack mourners July 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PF cadres attack mourners at Mutumbi The only sin being that the person who was being buried supported UPND [do_widget id=td_block_9_widget-76] LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.