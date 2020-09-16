HH writes:

PF VIOLENCE AND VANDALISM.

Fellow citizens,

From the video below taken in Kasama this morning, you will now understand why we have on countless times expressed our concern on the escalating levels of violence and vandalism by the PF Party, and their cadres against the UPND and our supporters. The Police are helpless. What is happening in our country should trouble the conscience of every right thinking citizen.

We certainly don’t need another five years of this thuggery. We can do better than this. We will fix this lawlessness.

HH aka Bally

