PF CHILANGA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN SAYS PF WILL NOT ALLOW HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IN THE DISTRICT.
By Hendrix Mutale
Patriotic Front (PF) Chilanga District Chairman Mr Simon Nsunge says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has locked himself out of Chilanga District because his supporters booed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Monze and PF will not allow him in the District.
Mr Nsunge said this at the youths forum this afternoon held in Namalombwe Ward of Chilanga Constituency attended by more that 700 youths based in Chilanga.
Mr Nsunge said, he will not allow UPND to mobilize in the District… Chilanga is a no go in area for UPND as long as I remain District Chairman, if they want politics of caderism, they will know us.
Mr Nsunge, calm down PF, as things stand are in the minority. Its citizens who will protect HH not UPND.
Mr Nsusunge don’t have a fear of unknown HH will come to Chilanga.Chilanga siyanyoko awe you should just know your home offcource he will not come to your home where you always have breakfast with kandolo.
The is clear tellng us that pf is full of devilish behavior and this is angering citizens. They are going out even if they use juju or violence
This is the problem when those in leadership positions are the wrong people to be in those positions. They even pronounce illegal actions just to attract the attention of people in leadership positions wrongly.