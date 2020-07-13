PF CHILANGA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN SAYS PF WILL NOT ALLOW HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IN THE DISTRICT.

By Hendrix Mutale

Patriotic Front (PF) Chilanga District Chairman Mr Simon Nsunge says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has locked himself out of Chilanga District because his supporters booed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Monze and PF will not allow him in the District.

Mr Nsunge said this at the youths forum this afternoon held in Namalombwe Ward of Chilanga Constituency attended by more that 700 youths based in Chilanga.

Mr Nsunge said, he will not allow UPND to mobilize in the District… Chilanga is a no go in area for UPND as long as I remain District Chairman, if they want politics of caderism, they will know us.