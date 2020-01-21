An audio has gone viral where Patriotic Front (PF) candidate in the Chilubi Parliamentary by-election Mulenga Fube is heard insulting and disrespecting a PF female member he only named as Ethel.

But Fube, said Zed Youths Countrywide Whatsapp blog, mostly made up of PF youths – where the fights between himself and Ethel started from – was a group of disappointed PF youths who felt disappointed that they have not been given jobs, and whose lifestyle involved sleeping with each other and heavy drinking.

In the audio, Fube is heard telling the lady that he would fix her.

Below is the audio conversation between the two:

Ethel: Ninshi muletukila ensele(Why are you insulting me)?

Fube: I am going to fix you.

Ethel: You can’t fix me teimwe mwamfyele nimitukapo (You did not give birth to me. Have I insulted you) ati what?

Fube: For your own information the media you are using is equivalent to a newspaper, is equivalent to a radio. This has gone broadcast. I have recorded all of them and I have saved them.

Ethel: Where did I insult you?

Fube: okay ngawalandawalanda ulemona kwati kwakutolela amashinsha ulemona kwati nshufwile? (you talk, you think I did not hear you and you think you can……

Ethel: nomba ninshi mwachilatuchitila threaten (why were you threatening us?) mwachiya pa country wide (you went countrywide) . Why didn’t you talk to us? She asked.

Fube: last time you talked I forgave you.

Ethel: You forgave me what did I do? You were insulting me a woman. Stop threatening me and just do your job. You want to threaten me just because you are a leader? You are not going to threaten me ba (Mr.) Fube mwachepa (you are too small). Just do your job. Mwise mufukile ine ninshi?

Fube: I don’t need any of you idiots

Ethel: You are calling us idiots. You don’t need all of us idiots?

Fube:You don’t even Mona ( you see), ubo ubwakuya muchintu bwingi nibumbuli (going in public is cowardly). I am calling you an idiot.

Ethel: Bumbuli nshi, ninshi mwalatukilapo ine nemwanakashi, ba Fube nshamishiba ine (cowardice what? Why are you insulting me as a woman? Mr. Fube I don’t know you.)

Fube: Ethel, I am calling you an idiot yes as Ethel. I don’t talk to idiots like you.

Ethel: Do not talk to I…..

Fube: Ukokwine mulalana (take your nonsense to those you have sex with)

Ethel: Excuse me! Do I sleep with your father? Don’t disrespect me. Mwalinsangapo nindala nabawiso (have you ever found me having sex with your father? The lady asked before the conversation ended.

But Fube when contacted said he was a victim of over 241 insults from the youths in the Zed youths countrywide Whatsapp blog, after he gathered the courage to confront them over the insults they have been issuing against other government leaders.

He said he specifically targeted Ethel after being the subject of her insults for a long time. He said Ethel uttered some unprintables against him, forcing him to lose his cool to say what he said. He said the audio Ethel had shared and caused to go viral was an altered version conveniently edited to paint her as a victim of his attacks.

“Zed Youths countrywide, many of these are PF youths who feel disappointed that they have not been given jobs. What they want is to blackmail leaders. They just change men and women anyhow. Most of them are finding themselves in bars actually. Ask her to give you the full video you will hear how much she insulted me to reach to that level where I called her idiot,” said Fube. “That’s the lifestyle they lead. They are boys and girls but they sleep with each other, nokunwa sana (drinking too much). I was pushed against the wall, as a human being I can react.”

When contacted for comment, Ethel accused Fube of having a temper problem, saying this was not the first time he was acting in this manner. She said Zed Countrywide was a group of youths involved in sharing ideas with those in leadership on governance matters. She explained that during several such discourse Fube had usually lost his cool, adding that was not the only audio she had recorded of him coming out aggressively in that manner.