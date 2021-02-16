A PF thug based on the Copperbelt called Chime was yesterday arrested.
Earlier Polic faced resistance as the thug overpowered them and it took the entire police region to surround him.
The thug instead of jumping on the Police vehicle, he drove himself to the police.
As can be seen, the criminal has now turned the cell room into a boxing ring and he is recruiting other arrested criminals. – Koswe
Just like Jay Jay did to those weak police officers that are stationed at Lusaka central who just respond to social media comments.soon this thug will be released and charges will be dropped as though nothing happened.the problem with as Zambians is that we forget easily and the police command will pay a def ear to the happenings of pf thuggery.unless it was the opposition.keep beating them because they deserve it.selective application of the law
Kkkkkkk. A real boxer and he has been dropped in to train shadow boxing soon after he is released will be very strong beating up at PF Convention.
Today I dreamed of a failed state where the president surrendered from his house and someone who he never wanted who he despized became the top leader and gave him a red carpet to sit on.