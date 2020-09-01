PF HAS NEVER TREATED US WELL, WE ARE NOT ZAMBIANS, ACCORDING TO MWANSABOMBWE ELECTORATES

By George Zulu

The ruling Patriotic Front has not treated us well and therefore, they should not expect us to vote for them on the 17th September, 2020 parliamentary by-election.

This was revealed when opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) campaign team visited Kateba branch in Mununshi Ward of Mwansabombwe Constituency.

According to the residents of the Muninshi Farming block, complained about among other things is the poor road network, non availability of political leadership and discriminatory arrests of residents selling charcoal.

They complained against being treated as if they where in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without respect and dignity.