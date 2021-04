PF IS VERY SWEET, WHERE YOU HAVE COME HERE, YOU WILL BE FAT LIKE ME, GBB TELLS BELEMU

GBM confirms that the defections to PF are driven by hunger and selfishness, not to serve the people of Zambia.

“You will get fat like me” GBM says, as he points at his flabby belly, while telling a malnourished defector.

The defections to PF are not about popularity of PF, or PF policies or even ECL.

It’s about eating, enrichment and selfish motives.

Video: