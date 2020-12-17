Home politics PF VIDEO: PF Says Bizwell Mutale Is Not A PF Member politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: PF Says Bizwell Mutale Is Not A PF Member December 17, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: PF Says Bizwell Mutale Is Not A PF Member zamobserver - December 17, 2020 2 We Will Not Allow Mpezeni To Drive Eastern People On Tribal Path, Says Ambassador... zamobserver - December 17, 2020 0 TRIBALISM ILIKONSE, SAYS MPEZENI…refuses to back down from tribal directive to Easterners to vote... zamobserver - December 17, 2020 2 Nevers Mumba’s Week From Hell And The Negligence Of The PF Government zamobserver - December 17, 2020 1 HH ACCUSES ECZ OF AIDING PF 2021 WIN zamobserver - December 17, 2020 0 ECZ To Deliberately Slow Registration Process In All UPND Strongholds zamobserver - December 17, 2020 0 Load more 2 COMMENTS Is their any pride still in being a PF member after the party has depleted the national treasury to an extent where there is no money to pay retirees. I just wonder what would happen if any of neighboring countries decided to become hostile and evade the country. There would be no money to buy bullets and make the army mobile. Lusaka would fall to the enemy in few hours. Reply Bizwell is not well upstairs! See your life now? He is the most $tupid Tonga I have ever met who champions tribal hate speech against his own roots. Now that the chief tribalists are after you, where are you going to run to? In Nsenga we say “Osaifya pa msasa!” You don’t piss on your bed with impunity because you will need it the following night! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Is their any pride still in being a PF member after the party has depleted the national treasury to an extent where there is no money to pay retirees. I just wonder what would happen if any of neighboring countries decided to become hostile and evade the country. There would be no money to buy bullets and make the army mobile. Lusaka would fall to the enemy in few hours.
Bizwell is not well upstairs!
See your life now?
He is the most $tupid Tonga I have ever met who champions tribal hate speech against his own roots.
Now that the chief tribalists are after you, where are you going to run to?
In Nsenga we say “Osaifya pa msasa!”
You don’t piss on your bed with impunity because you will need it the following night!