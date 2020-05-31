By Stephen Nyirenda – NAREP President

Fellow Zambian, it is really time we woke up and took back this country. This country has been sold to foreigners and all we do is watch and complain.

I took a drive around town at night to witness first hand after stories reached my desk that the PF government has allowed Some Bars in the name of restaurants to operate. Some of the bars I visited include Keg & Figtree at waterfalls mall, Cock & Bull at Twin palms mall and Chicago’s at Eastpak.

All these Bars operating in the name of restaurants where crowded. No sign of social distancing, no sign of hand sanitizing and worse no adhering to the order that restaurants only can operate. But what beats my thoughts and those of friends who foresee the future is that all these are operated by foreigners. The bars/restaurants operated by locals are closed down with heavy presence of security at their premises. My night tour took me to places such as northmead, kaunda Square, Mtendere, Avondale, Chainda and Chelstone. All of them closed. The only one we found open is paddy blues owned by some PF sympathizer.

I challenge President Lungu to rethink his strategy. Who goes to a restaurant to have a meal at 03AM? This kind of reasoning is showing how this fight against covid-19 is being handled with kinder gloves when it’s claiming lives. You are running a country for crying out loud. You cannot run a country with double standards, standard bent of favoring your foreign friends. You are indirectly killing Zambians.

Zambia is for Zambians, let that sink in! We need to fight for the little dignity we are left with. If we continue to watch foreigners grab all our opportunities, we will have nothing but complaints and regrets. The PF government under the leadership of President Lungu has failed Zambians. You cannot oppress your own and embrace foreigners. You open up businesses for foreigners and close your own. What kind of reasoning is this?

It is immoral. To survive in our own land, one has to either be a foreigner or a visionless PF sympathizer? I say No! You say No. Together we say NO! ZAMBIA IS FOR ZAMBIANS.

I urge all you Zambians to rise and support your own. These foreigners in the name of investors are only here to get and enrich their countries of origin. Let’s put Zambia and the Zambian first. Be a patriot!

