PF STARTS BRIBING PEOPLE WITH BICYCLES AND REGALIA RIGHT IN CHURCH.
By Melinda Muma
One of the corrupt companies enjoying government contracts has given PF alot of bicycles to bribe voters ahead of 2021 elections.
PF STARTS BRIBING PEOPLE WITH BICYCLES AND REGALIA RIGHT IN CHURCH.
By Melinda Muma
One of the corrupt companies enjoying government contracts has given PF alot of bicycles to bribe voters ahead of 2021 elections.
Did not RB do more than this? Where he is, that is where they will join him.