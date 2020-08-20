Home politics PF VIDEO: PF Takapite, Says Rural Eastern Province Mothers politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: PF Takapite, Says Rural Eastern Province Mothers August 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS ICHACHINE BA LUNGU TABAKAPITE MU 2021!! – OTIS BWALYA zamobserver - August 20, 2020 0 VIDEO: Why PF Officials Scared Of Prison If They Are Not Stealing – ... zamobserver - August 20, 2020 0 TASILA LUNGU IS JUST TRYING TO MAKE HER LIFE…it’s nonsense that K2 million should... zamobserver - August 20, 2020 0 WHEN THE COMMANDER GOES ROGUE: PRESIDENT LUNGU, ACC, AND THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION zamobserver - August 20, 2020 0 25 YEAR OLD COLONEL LED MALI COUP zamobserver - August 20, 2020 0 PASME RADIO STATION DEMANDS K2 MILLION FROM STATE, PETAUKE DC FOR DAMAGE CAUSED ON... zamobserver - August 20, 2020 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.