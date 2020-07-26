PF THUGS DESCEND ON GIRLS FOUND WITH CAPS BRANDED HH, THREATENS TO KILL THEM.

By George Lemba

Known PF thugs have been captured on video threatening to kills girls who were found with caps branded as HH in their hand bags.

The thugs say the branded HH caps should be taken to Monze or Lusaka only when HH is President of Zambia.

These are the thugs that indeed deserve to die of coronavirus for gathering in numbers and threatening innocent girls.

As can be seen the thugs are even carrying metal bars aimed at hitting the girls and perhaps there is need of Mufulira formula in Lusaka.