PF THUGS DESTROY WATER BOREHOLE SUPPLYING WATER TO MUNALI RESIDENTS.

By Melinda Muma

PF thugs led by Bowman Lusambo have left a trail of destruction in Munali Constituency.

The thugs destroyed the only water source provided to the people of Chelstone area in Munali by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

The only reason why people of Chelstone area will not have water today is because HH provided them with water.

Koswe Advice: Ba UPND and people of Zambia time to be cry babies is long gone. When someone and especially a criminal has come to attack you, defend yourself using whatever means necessary and master the faces of those attacking and follow them in their homes for a one on one punchy question time.

