PF THUGS RAID MUCHINGA RADIO STATION ON HH INTERVIEW, BUT STATION MANAGER FACES THEM
PF thugs this morning raided the studios of Muchinga Radio as station was broadcasting a live phone program with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.
Radio Manager Panji Msoni challenged and threw them out of the station.
Our country is under siege
Video below
I challenge the police to arrest these guys.if really the state police command isn’t partisan these guys will be brought to book so as to set an example
This is totally unacceptable.
Who state police to arrest who Pf thugs they also to fear to be thrown out of employment. Just forget now time will come.