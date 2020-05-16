PF THUGS RAID MUCHINGA RADIO STATION ON HH INTERVIEW, BUT STATION MANAGER FACES THEM

PF thugs this morning raided the studios of Muchinga Radio as station was broadcasting a live phone program with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Radio Manager Panji Msoni challenged and threw them out of the station.

Our country is under siege

Video below

 

 

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

3 COMMENTS

  1. I challenge the police to arrest these guys.if really the state police command isn’t partisan these guys will be brought to book so as to set an example

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here