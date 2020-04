PF TURNS PARTY REGALIA INTO MOUTH MASKS FOR CORONAVIRUS FIGHT.

By George Lemba

PF has started turning coronavirus into a campaign tool.

The PF has since cut their party regalia into smaller pieces called mouth masks and through its LUSAKA province Chairperson Charity Katongo, the party is going office to office, house to house distributing the their regalia as masks.

This may see even other political parties doing the same.