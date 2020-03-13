Home politics PF VIDEO: PF’s GBM CAMP WAS CLOBBERED BY clobbered by fellow PF thugs... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: PF’s GBM CAMP WAS CLOBBERED BY clobbered by fellow PF thugs from Intercity March 13, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Inno Kalimanshi from PF’s GBM team after being clobbered and panel beaten by fellow PF thugs from Intercity 1 COMMENT Good, taste your own medicine Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Good, taste your own medicine