Sofia Kunda, a poor woman of Chilubi Island says she is unable to send her child to school because her business collapsed after PF parliamentary candidate Mulenga Fube swindled her in 2006.

Mrs Kunda complained that she has not been able to send her grade 10 child to school because she has no money.

She said Mr Fube swindled her some 14 years ago and has been avoiding her since then.

She said the matter is well known by the police at Chilubi boma a d wondered why the ruling Patriotic Front would go ahead and adopt a person with Mr Fube’s character.

She said Mr Fube is a bachelor and has no child he takes care of and wondered how he would look after the people of Chilubi constituency whom he has been insulting and abusing all this time.

Mrs Kunda has appealed to the UPND to help her by settling Mr Fube’s debt as the man who received the money from the party also disappeared with it.