Choma Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says UPND is considering to report PF cabinet ministers to Anti-Corruption Commission for attempting to bribe members of parliament for UPND so that they vote for BILL 10

“ We were recording them as they were negotiating with us, we have messages as they were PROMISING us brand new VX from Toyota, Zambia and a bunches of money, shame on them.” said Mr Mweetwa.

Mr Mweetwa challenged Patriotic Front MPS to deny the allegations of corruption because evidence is there and well recorded and insisted that they have been lying to the nation about BILL 10.

“ We have demonstrated that we are not a corrupt party and we are immuned to corruption, let them keep their corrupt acquired money, we don’t want to soil our hands because we are forming the next government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.” said Mr Mweetwa.

